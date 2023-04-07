By Janice Mudgett
God’s not dead. He’s alive and well … in the Mount Washington Valley.
You may have heard that church attendance is on the decline, especially among young people. Well, not here in Conway. Journey Church has been increasing steadily in attendance for years.
The first annual Ladies’ Retreat Day was recently held with more than 90 women in attendance from all over the valley. They enjoyed fun, food, music, fellowship and a guest speaker from the Boston area.
The weekly Men’s Bible study has outgrown the community room, the weekly Women’s Bible study is well-attended and the children and youth are brimming. There are 45 teens who attend the weekly Youth Group, and an average 40-45 children each week in Sunday School and mid-week Kidz Life.
If you’re looking for a place to call home and be encouraged by Bible-based teaching, then come along.
New Pastor Nathan Karcesky and wife of 27 years, Karen, moved here from New Jersey in January, after previous Pastor Trevor Skalberg was promoted to a new position within the Christian and Missionary Alliance.
Sunday services are at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 15 Hutchins Drive in Center Conway, right next to the Adult Day Care Center.
Here’s what some of our members are saying:
“I’ve been part of this church since 1977,” Carpenter Creighton said. “I like that we are part of the Christian and Missionary Alliance so we have a group of Godly men in leadership to oversee us.”
“Having a sense of belonging; it brings a smile to my face and joy to my heart,” said Valerie, RN
“The way Journey Church rallies around youth/kids while focusing first on God and His word models God’s greatest commandment to love Him with all our heart,” said Julie, a stay-at-home mom of eight. “This is exactly what we want for our family. To be boldly taught the truth from the Bible and to be encouraged to live it out in school, sports, at the barn, at work and wherever else we go in our lives.”
“Journey Church has helped me create a relationship with Christ, said high school student Chenoa. “It feels like a big family.”
“We have people who have been walking with the Lord for decades and know their Bibles well; and some who have recently come to know the Lord,” said local author June.
“I enjoy Pastor Nathan’s message. It’s kind, clear and unpretentious,” said David, CRNA nurse anesthetist.
“I love working with the children in our KidzLife program. They bring such joyful hearts and minds that are eager to learn more about Jesus,” said Aimee, a teacher.
“The worship music is awesome,” said Jacque, who is in pharmaceutical/surgical sales.
“My family and I are members because of their commitment to the whole of God’s Word,” said Austin, an auto shop owner.
“We are so blessed to attend a church that’s spirit filled — the Lord’s presence is felt,” Lt. Mark, a N.H. State Police, Retired.
“It’s easy to fit in,” said high school student Noah. “The adults are very relatable and easy to talk to, and the activities are a ton of fun.”
