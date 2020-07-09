SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s Shakespeare company, will be opening up its 2020 Studio Series with DS Magid’s “Jacob’s Ladder Surface” on July 11 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The link will be available on advicetotheplayers.org the day of the event.
“Jacob’s Ladder Surface” is inspired by “Othello.” This is a modern “Othello” driven by that mathematical construct of the Jacob’s Ladder Surface to examine reputation and recognition within and among many regendered roles.
The mathematical construct is a two-dimensional plane that has an infinite genus — no matter where or how many times you cut it, each piece goes on forever, like reputation.
The action occurs in the current era, in and around the mathematics department of Shiprock University of the Arts and Sciences, over a period of three days. The department comprises a linear hallway with offices opening off of it.
One is able to see everything going on in all of them at once depending on what the walls are made of, the ways they’re folded, and the lighting.
This reading will be directed by Vivian Nesbitt, lon time company member and current vice chair on the board of trustees. The performance will feature Caroline Nesbitt, the founder of Advice To The Players, Miranda Posner, Advice To The Players’ new co-chair, and Maddie Thomas who is new to the company.
Join Advice To The Player for the rest of the 2020 Studio Series on Zoom: July 18, “When I Worked at the Corner House,” a collection of stories by Vicky Dworkin; July 25, “Lady Capulet,” by Melissa Bell; Aug. 1, and “Montague & Capulet,” by Jaydie Halperin.
The Studio Series consists of readings offered throughout the summer that are directed and read by Advice To The Players’ exceptional company of actors and directors, and then offered to our community by donation.
Instead of charging admission for our remaining 2020 programs (online and in person), Advice To The Players will direct supporters to donate to the Bard’s Birthday Fundraising campaign. This will allow for contact free admission to our programs and ensure there is no paywall barrier to anyone wishing to attend.
These readings are an opportunity to workshop in-progress work, which means the audience is invited to stay after the reading for a question-and-answer session to share their responses directly with the playwright.
Work produced in the reading series is often considered as possible options for Second Stage productions, dependent on audience feedback.
For more information about the 2020 series, go to advicetotheplayers.org/the-studio-series.
