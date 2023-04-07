exercycles

Guests at the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in Center Conway enjoy the new recumbent exercycles. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Thanks to a recent grant from the George A. Ramlose Foundation, the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center was able to purchase a treadmill for their recreation and exercise room.

Additionally, physical therapist Julie Laracy trained the staff in ways to improve physical mobility activities and guided them through a demonstration of the best practices for using exercise equipment with an aging population.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.