CONWAY — Thanks to a recent grant from the George A. Ramlose Foundation, the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center was able to purchase a treadmill for their recreation and exercise room.
Additionally, physical therapist Julie Laracy trained the staff in ways to improve physical mobility activities and guided them through a demonstration of the best practices for using exercise equipment with an aging population.
Lynn Coyle, executive director at the center, said: “Since we work with a vulnerable population, we have a very clear mission to provide therapeutic programming for our guests, but also to improve our own knowledge and expertise so that we are giving our guests the best possible care while they are at the center.”
It is well-documented that exercise has many benefits for people of all ages. There is evidence that physical activity can help seniors and older adults maintain existing cognitive skills, with compelling evidence that exercise can help to improve brain function.
Research suggests that exercise reduces inflammation in the brain, improves blood flow and even promotes new brain cell growth (medicine.com, 2021).
Debbie Meader, program manager at the center, said: “We recognize that there are numerous benefits of exercise for both physical and cognitive health and we try to incorporate physical exercise into a part of every day. Our goal is to increase participants strength and balance, ideally improving gait and helping prevent falls in addition to all the other benefits.”
It should be noted that activities at the center alone are not a replacement for physical therapy, but with this additional training staff are better equipped to help participants follow through with exercise recommendations and routines, such as those from a licensed physical therapist, while they attend.
Meader said, “We are excited to introduce these changes and offer our participants even more engaging and therapeutic programming.”
The Betty C. Ketchum Foundation is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and opened the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in September of 2019.
The facility is the only medically licensed adult day center in Carroll County and provides structured therapeutic activities, art and music, health monitoring, meals, and physical activities. Additional salon services are offered on site, including bathing, nail care and hair styling.
The Adult Day Center operates Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Limited transportation is available. Caregiver support groups are offered each Tuesday at 1 p.m. For additional information, call (603) 356-4980 or go to mwvadultdaycenter.org.
