INTERVALE — Seven local men took to the stage as part of the Mount Washington Valley Mr. event on Sunday, March 12, helping to raise more than $18,000 for local non-profits.
Presented by Mount Washington Valley Promotions, the collaborative fundraising event was hosted by Theater in the Wood, in Intervale.
Each man was scored in interview, runway and public speaking by a panel of judges. In addition, each was asked to collect funds for his chosen non-profit, those figures also factoring into the final score.
At the end of the pageantry, Dan Lavigne, representing Way Station, was crowned 2023 Valley Mr. and earned a donation of $500, in addition to the funds he raised in his cash can.
Malcolm Badger represented Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, claiming the runner-up. Badger was also the top fundraiser. The other contestants were William Chatman, representing Conway Area Humane Society; Cody Gaudette, representing Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park; Eric Moran, representing White Horse Recovery; Phil Ouellette, representing North Conway Community Center; and Bob Wallstrom, representing Gibson Center for Senior Services.
Reigning Mount Washington Valley Ms., Barbara Theriault, served as emcee of the event. The 2021 Mount Washington Valley Mr. Clay Groves, assisted by Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen runner-up Jordan Goldblatt, passed the crown to the new king.
Entertainment was provided by Amelia Barboza, Chenoa Ciro, Hannah Flader and the DellaValla Bluegrass Trio. Meeting the men as judges were Bette Muise, Kelly Schwaner and Katie Proctor. Local businesses donated “swag” items and prizes for all of the participants so everyone who participated, and their causes, were winners in the end.
Event organizer and Valley Promotions Executive Director Lisa DuFault was pleased with the outcome.
“It was an amazing collaboration," DuFault said. "These men had so much fun while representing their chosen organizations. They truly helped and supported one another before and during the event, making new friends and wonderful connections.”
Watch for the event to air on Valley Vision Channel 3. Photos are posted on Facebook at Lisa Valleypromos DuFault.
