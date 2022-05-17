A memorial graveside service for Marion A. Monson, 91, of Denmark, Maine, who died on Jan. 22, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the L.A. Berry Cemetery in Denmark. For more information, go to hallfuneralhome.net.
