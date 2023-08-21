Services will be held at Wonalancert Chapel on Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at the Wonalancet Cemetery. There will be a gathering at Johnny and Maureen's home to celebrate Lisa-Marie's life.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Grenier: Impact of Sununu veto to Berlin will be enormous
- Candidate Williamson says she plans to 'turn this ship around'
- Multiple hikers rescued off Mt. Washington on Saturday
- Garside and Krebs honored with the prestigious Damon O’Neal Scholarship
- Mt. Washington bike race canceled in 11th hour
- Kennett Challenge Race runs on Wednesday at KMS
- Mass. dad drowns in Swift River
- Kennett has a record 35 golfers out this season
Most Popular
Articles
- New MOMS site to move to vacant Shaw's site
- BREAKING: Toddler's drowning remains under investigation in Berlin
- Ossipee Lake Alliance sues Effingham over gas station OK
- Multiple hikers rescued off Mt. Washington on Saturday
- Rivers run through it: Plan floated to protect Saco, Swift
- North Conway Market Basket opening pushed back to September
- Selectmen mull 'buffer' for North-South Road
- 'Welcome to North Conway' sign finds its forever home
- Mass. woman drowns in Franconia trying to save her son
- Obituary: Margaret Ellen Sawyer Macdonald
Images
Videos
Commented
- Peter Hill: Vote against EPA, IRS, FBI, HHS, NSA, DOD, DHS, DEA, DOE, CIA (3)
- RFK Jr. to stump in Carroll County (2)
- Ellin Leonard: Constitutional amendment only way to end Citizens United (2)
- Wharton Sinkler: A Republican president will undo progress on climate change (2)
- Mark Hounsell: Cell tower approved without understanding health risks (2)
- Patricia Arsenault: The real fascists are the Dems and state board of ed. (2)
- Kent Chamberlin, UNH Professor of Electrical Engineering and contractor Kevin MacMillan discuss cell towers on Artist Falls road. (2)
- Cynthia Muse: Biden is doing his job quietly, effectively (2)
- Quddus Snyder: Listen Up, ZBA (2)
- Kevin Clifford: George Epstein's information on climate change in propaganda (2)
- Ann Borges: Among the many evils, casinos lower nearby property values (1)
- Kristin Tremblay: Everyone is passing the buck in Brownfield on ATV safety (1)
- Bob Drake: Questioning Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s defense of convicted cousin (1)
- Then & Now: The first 'old' Woolworth building in Berlin (1)
- Ted Smyth: Kennedy's campaign reminds more of Mar-a-Lago than Camelot (1)
- Conway attorneys respond to Leavitt's bakery lawsuit (1)
- Lawyer discusses town's options with charter commission (1)
- Wheel Fun: Blueberry picking, biking and baking for Sal (1)
- Gov. Mills authorizes Fryeburg-to-Standish rail trail (1)
- Chuck Douglas: What Can We Do About the Homeless? (1)
- Kathi Padgett: America is both a democracy and a constitutional republic (1)
- National Perspective: Strategy is everything when it comes to defeating Trump (1)
- Next superintendent's salary set at $160,000-$175,000 (1)
- Kennedy wants to unite nation as father, uncle did (1)
- Eugene M. Long Jr.: A good song is a good poem set to a snappy tune (1)
- RFK Jr.: Restoring nation's middle class my goal (1)
- ZBA denies rehearing for Wings mural (1)
- Anita Burroughs: Will U.S. Follow Putin on LGBTQ Rights? (1)
- Berlin industries fight to get in on gas-to-energy project (1)
- Many Truths (1)
- Ex-Sen. Woodburn sentenced to 30 days in domestic case; order stayed while on appeal (1)
- Hooligans owner decries adjacent food trucks (1)
- N.H. decriminalizes fentanyl and xylazine test strips (1)
- Tamworth woman killed in Lincoln crash (1)
- Michael Ferber: Speaking of Words (1)
- Judith Saum: Major floods caused by climate change threatens bees, too (1)
- William Marvel: The Skeptic (1)
- Hill sentenced to 9½-20 years for library crash (1)
- William Marvel: Such a Fine Family (1)
- TELE-TALK: Who would you suggest for next year’s Arts Jubilee music series? (1)
- Walter Davis: Money to Trump is going to his legal defense, not to campaign (1)
- Pence visits Sun: 'This is a first' (1)
- Kent Chamberlin : Is Cellphone Radiation Harmful? (1)
- National Perspective: It’s never over in New Hampshire (1)
- Kim Fudge: PragerU another half-baked costly idea from education commissioner (1)
- George Epstein: You’re Getting Warmer Part 1 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.