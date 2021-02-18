Walk-through visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway for Jeffrey B. Lund, 52, of Center Conway, N.H., who died Jan. 10, 2021.
