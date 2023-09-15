Services for James E. Price will be on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 442 South Hiram Road in Hiram, Maine. A reception will follow at the Porter Town Hall.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- The Golf Column: There is lots of great golf still to be played
- Fall Sports Preview: Kennett football seeks a return to the post-season
- Berlin stand-off defendant remains in county jail
- Tin Mountain offering fall nature programs
- Maine State Police investigate Hiram murder-suicide
- Grenier to seek unprecedented 8th mayoral term
- Happy (accessible) trails for all at Tin Mountain
- Property of the Week: Charming single-level Conway home
Most Popular
Articles
- Bail hearing awaits man charged with criminal threatening after stand-off on Berlin's Main Street
- Forest Service to cut, burn 650 acres
- Ossipee teen clocked going 105 in Tamworth
- Obituary: Michael Gene Collins
- Redstone couple first to get rental license
- Obituary: Paul A. Kiesman
- N. Conway Rec Path is officially open
- Selectmen look at raising portions of West Side Road
- Woman killed in crash when driver avoids animal
- Obituary: Briggs H. Bunker
Images
Videos
Commented
- Richar Chrenko: How far do we go when worrying pain inflicted on animals? (4)
- Michael Kerins: Catalucci, Hill proof positive that Trumpsters can't face the truth (3)
- Michael Corthell: Once deceived we become resistant to new evidence (3)
- Wharton Sinkler: A Republican president will undo progress on climate change (2)
- Bail hearing awaits man charged with criminal threatening after stand-off on Berlin's Main Street (2)
- Kent Chamberlin, UNH Professor of Electrical Engineering and contractor Kevin MacMillan discuss cell towers on Artist Falls road. (2)
- Lynn Rudmin Chong: DeSantis partly responsible for shooting of Blacks in Fla. (2)
- Michael Callis: I won't support Doanld Trump but I would Vivek Ramaswamy (2)
- Greg Marsello: I'd rather be woke and solve solutions than a GOP gaslighter (2)
- STR owners challenging Freedom ordinance (2)
- Tad Furtado: Regulation by regulation Conway have become Massachusetts (2)
- TELE-TALK: Are you staying with Spectrum or cutting the cord? (1)
- Susan Rheault: If Trump wins, we may be toying with a dictatorship (1)
- Kathleen Kelly: Better fiber connectivity available North Country towns (1)
- Julie Vannah: We can find better ways to raise money for charities than a casino (1)
- Kathi Padgett: America is both a democracy and a constitutional republic (1)
- Work 'on schedule' for new Attitash lift (1)
- Colbath would open door to discussing paid parking again (1)
- Multiple hikers rescued off Mt. Washington on Saturday (1)
- Jon Burroughs: Loyality should be to the Constitution not to the political parties (1)
- Jonna Carter: The Vivek Revue (1)
- William Marvel: Tipping Point (1)
- David Golden: With casino next to liquor, cannabis, all vices available in one place (1)
- Garry Rayno: Conflicts of Interest (1)
- Superintendent on the Cheap (1)
- George Epstein on casinos to RFK Jr. (1)
- Ramaswamy preaches conservative message in N. Conway (1)
- George Epstein: Lions & Tigers & AI — Oh My! (1)
- Goal: More Applicants (1)
- Michael Keirns: If their leader Donald Trump says it, they believe it (1)
- Old upholstery shop getting new lease on life (1)
- Charter Commission explores town council option (1)
- Steve Webster: DeSantis' ad on shooting immigrants is sick (1)
- Location, location location: High-end projects rise near Cranmore (1)
- Northeast Woodland charter school holds 8th grade graduation (1)
- Walter Davis: Donald Trump's mother would not be proud of his indictments (1)
- Quuddus Snyder: Republican Reckoning (1)
- Ramaswamy sees Trump as a mentor he can beat (1)
- Eddie Minyard: No amount of planning could have prepared for Maui fires (1)
- Bonnie Kimnach: Cults are authoritative in nature have a distintive world view (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.