Graveside services for Barbara J. Monson will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at the L.A. Barre Cemetery in Denmark, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
To plant a tree in memory of Service: Monson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
