A service for Barbara C. Ferguson is to be held on Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. at Fryeburg New Church at 12 Oxford St. in Fryeburg, Maine. The Rev. Alison Lang-Olsen will be officiating. You can join the service virtually via the church website, fryeburgnewchurch.org. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fryeburg New Church in memory of Barbara Ferguson.
