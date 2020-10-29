Wilma Marie Mork of Wolfeboro died on October 21, 2020, at Mountain View Community Nursing Home in Ossipee, N.H., at the age of 95.
Born in 1925 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to George and Wilhelmina Roser, Willie (as she was known) obtained a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Cincinnati.
She began working as a first-grade teacher, which she loved, and soon met her future husband, Phil Mork.
They married in 1948 and moved to Massachusetts, where they eventually settled in Weston, Mass., and raised their family.
Willie retired from teaching and became a stay-at-home mom, active for many years as a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, and in many school activities.
She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family, friends and Phil’s business associates, loved gardening and all sorts of crafts, and was a skilled seamstress, quilter and knitter.
Willie and Phil were a fun-loving couple and always enjoyed singing and harmonizing together. (Willie loved to sing, with an uncanny memory for songs of the 1930s and ’40s nearly to the end of her life.)
For many years, the family enjoyed regular visits to their vacation home in Ossipee, enjoying both summer and winter activities. Willie and Phil loved taking their four children on travel adventures, including two trips to Europe. When her kids were grown, Willie enjoyed a job working as a team aide at a Weston Elementary School. In the 1970s-90s, Willie and Phil became world travelers, priding themselves at getting off the beaten path, and after Phil died, Willie carried on traveling with the family.
In 1980, Willie, Phil and son Corky moved to Wolfeboro, N.H., where Willie soon became active in several community groups, including the Wolfeboro Garden Club, the Clearlakes Chorale and especially The Village Players community theater.
She was a devoted member of the Village Players for 40 years, lending her many talents both onstage and behind the scenes in numerous capacities, including as a mentor. She served on the board of directors, on many committees, and was instrumental in establishing the Village Players Endowment Fund.
Just a few weeks before her death, Willie was thrilled to be honored by the Village Players for her decades of involvement with a special celebration and announcement that their auditorium would be named after her.
Willie’s cheerful demeanor, positive fun-loving spirit and warm, generous heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Willie is survived by son Corky Mork and daughter-in-law Diane Ducret Mork of Center Tuftonboro, N.H.; son Peter Mork of Roslindale, Mass.; daughter Alison Mork of Los Angeles, Calif.; daughter Cynthia Mork and son-in-law Greg Carpenter of Bedford, Mass.; grandchildren Henry Carpenter, Chris and Joyce Brady, Megan and Andy Gallagher, four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Village Players Endowment Fund. For information, go to Village-Players.com.
