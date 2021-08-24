Bill Battles — an active member of the Mount Washington Valley for five decades — passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2021, at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was 71.
Born Sept. 11, 1949, in Haverhill, Mass., to Malcolm and Harriet Battles, Bill had close ties to the Granite State for most of his younger years, coming north with his family and friends to enjoy our mountains and wild places.
Bill attended the Manter Hall School in Cambridge, Mass., before going on to earn a psychology degree at the University of New Hampshire. Following that, law school drew him and his young family south to Alabama where he earned a law degree at Cumberland Law School in Birmingham. Those years away from New England made him realize that home was in New Hampshire, and he returned to settle in North Conway in 1974.
Bill’s long-standing law practice in the Valley was well-respected, and brought him close to the community in countless ways, including many years as an active member of the North Conway Rotary Club. However, Bill was most proud of his later career as a magazine publisher, which he juggled alongside a full-time law practice. This wasn’t just a job for him, but a passion, and one that he was able to share with his four children.
Fly Fish America magazine published its first issue in 1996, and quickly went on to become the largest circulation fly-fishing publication in the world — and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this September.
On Target magazine was born in 2003, and has become a leader in the shooting-sports industry. These magazines allowed Bill to visit some amazing places to fish, hunt and explore—from salmon fishing in Alaska, to sailfish in Guatemala, to sea-run trout in Argentina, and dozens of adventures in between. However, what he enjoyed most about those years was working closely with his family, and getting to share those amazing experiences with them.
Bill’s sons and daughter-in-law continue to publish the magazines from their offices here in the Valley, where his contributions, unique wit, and great writing style will be missed by readers and family alike.
While he was lucky enough to have a job he loved, when he wasn’t in a courtroom or behind a computer writing an article, Bill’s hobbies and passions usually took him outdoors. He spent many winters teaching skiing at Cranmore, and volunteering at ski races for his kids.
Summers were usually spent on the Maine coast whenever possible, as Bill had a passion for sailing, navigation and ocean life, in general. SCUBA diving was one of those passions that he passed onto his kids at an early age, and now to his grandchildren.
His encyclopedic knowledge of firearms, and his love for target and trap shooting, brought him many opportunities to share those passions with his grandchildren, who knew him lovingly as Bubba.
Family has always been at the center of Bill’s life. He met his wife Susan at UNH, and together they raised four children here in the Mount Washington Valley, recently celebrating their 51st anniversary.
Memories of a great-life-lived will be cherished by Susan and their family, including son Crispin Battles, wife, Cheryl, and children, Sawyer and Addison, of Bartlett, N.H.; son Benjamin Battles, wife, Angie, and children, Collin and Paige of Center Conway, N.H.; son Mackenzie Battles, wife, Shannon, and daughter Kameryn of Windham, Maine; and daughter Whitney Battles of North Conway, N.H.; and an extended family of nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Bill was predeceased by his brother Robert Battles earlier this year.
His family wishes to thank all the staff at Maine Medical Center for the wonderful care they gave Bill. Their medical expertise was unparalleled, and the caring, compassion and comfort they provided to him went well above all expectations.
A private service will be held on Bill’s birthday, Sept. 11, overlooking First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg, N.H. — a place that was dear to him, and which he enjoyed with his friends and family over the course of a lifetime. If desired, Bill asked that any memorial contributions be made to the Conway Humane Society, as his family included many four-legged members, too.
