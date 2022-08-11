William N. Moore Jr. of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Bill was born on Oct. 14, 1924, in Somerville, Mass., the son of William N. Moore, Sr. and Ruth Alida Strom Moore.
He attended Somerville schools and graduated from Rindge Technical School in Cambridge, Mass., in 1943. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946 in the Armed Guard on a Liberty Ship in Europe and Africa; in the Seabees in the Aleutians of Alaska. Bill worked for the Boston Edison Co., as an engineer for 34 years, retiring in 1981.
Surviving Bill is a son, Russell P. Moore and his wife, Elaine, of Rockland, Mass.; and a daughter Marcia J. Gardiner of Bridgewater, Mass.; grandchildren, Jason Gardiner of Plymouth, Mass., Tricia Nicholas of Pembrooke, Mass., and Lindsey McPherson of Arlington, Mass.; stepson Steve Pullan, his wife Barbara and their children, Jonathan and Stevie of East Conway, N.H.; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Bill was predeceased by his first wife, June B. Gartland; his second wife, Bernice E. Day Moore; a son Douglas N. Moore; his last wife, Virginia Pullan Moore; his brother Earle Gunnar Moore; his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth V. and Pete Howland.
In September 1964, at a Billy Graham Crusade, Bill gave his heart and soul over to his Savior, Jesus Christ. He continued to honor and serve Him throughout the rest of his life.
Bill was a very active church member, as a teacher, youth leader and usher. He was also a Billy Graham counselor in Boston, and later a telephone counselor for Billy Graham. He was an active writer of poetry and prose with over 200 poems and Bible study topics.
With his late wife Virginia (Ginny), they traveled all over the United States, Canada, and Europe. They also had extensive perennial gardens at their home with over 39 different areas of plants and flowers.
In 2012, at the age of 89, Bill began a church ministry with Ollie the Puppet, telling stories of Jesus to children and adults.
A time of visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg. Funeral Services will be help at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the River Church at 2600 E. Main St. in Center Conway, N.H.
To share memories and condolences with the family, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
Memorial donations may be made to the River Church.
