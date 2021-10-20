William J. “Willy D.” Dittrich, 96, of Madison, N.H., passed away on Oct. 16, 2021. He was born on Nov. 19, 1924, in Cliffside Park, N.J., to John and Lydia (née Heydt) Dittrich. He grew up in Fort Lee, N.J., and lived in River Edge, N.J., for 50 years prior to moving to Madison in 2013.
William was a World War II veteran of the Army Air Corps. After serving his country admirably, he went on to become a banking executive for the Bloomfield Saving Bank and worked for them for many years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking and model railroads. William loved to travel, especially to Cape May and Ocean Grove, N.J.
He will be remembered for his contagious laugh and friendly smile.
William is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Norma A. Dittrich of North Conway, N.H.; two daughters, Heidi A. Weismann (and Christopher) of Madison; and Lisa R. Dittrich of Barre, Vt.; and a granddaughter. Marina (Sugar Plum) Weismann of Madison.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by the Furber and White Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.