William E. Hally, 90, of Conway, N.H., beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away suddenly on Oct. 19, 2021.
Born in Lynn, Mass., “Bill” was the son of William and Violet Hally.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman. His love for New Hampshire was fostered early in his childhood while spending summers at the farm of Matt and Phyllis Cormier of South Conway. The farm nurtured his passion for nature. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing, and later in life, traveled to Montana and Africa in fulfillment of a personal vision.
In 1947, at the age of 17, Bill enlisted in the Marine Corps and served for a period of six years. During the Korean War, he served as a combat engineer decommissioning land mines in the Mediterranean, Crete and Northern Africa.
Upon his discharge from the Marines, he was employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft of Connecticut for a period of 18 years as a precision tool and die maker.
In 1970, Bill purchased Cove Camping in Conway realizing his goal to reside within the state. He, along with his wife Ruth and son Michael, operated the family campground for 10 years.
Following the sale of the campground in 1980, Bill founded and operated Precision Grinding applying his learned skills as a machinist until his retirement in 1988.
Bill was a lifetime member of the Carroll County Fish and Game Club, an organization that enhanced his passion for trap shooting and fishing. The annual fishing derby for children was among his favorite events sponsored by the club. Bill shot his final round of trap, at age 90, two days prior to his passing.
Bill is survived by his son, Michael Hally of Redstone, N.H.; daughter Denise Modine of Morris, Conn.; granddaughter, Krista Modine of Northfield, Conn., and Heather Modine of Norwalk, Conn.; and great-grandchildren, Colin and Ryan Peters also of Norwalk.
