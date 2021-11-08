On the evening of Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, William Chalmer Reed passed away peacefully due to respiratory problems. He was 91.
Bill was born in the Chicago-Lying-in Hospital, Chicago, Ill., on June 3, 1930. Graduated from Melrose High, Melrose Mass., on June 11, 1948. He was the first child of Chalmer and Hazel Laura Reed. Bill married his wife Betty Louise Vinton on Sept 16, 1951, at the New London Baptist Church in New London, N.H.
He was a kind and loving husband of 70+ years and a great role model to his kids. Bill faced challenges early in life with his mother passing when he was teenager and his bout with polio, but he never backed away from a challenge. He conquered them.
After graduating from Stockbridge Agricultural College, Bill went to Illinois to try his hand at farming but after a short stay, returned to New Hampshire which he grew to love. Whether it was climbing mountains in the winter with his kids, packing the family for a week of camping, in his 70s driving his motorcycle across the country year after year with Betty, or in his 80s climbing up on top of the roof of his house to shovel snow, Bill conquered the challenge.
One’s of Bill’s favorite hobbies was traveling across the United States in his motorcycle with Betty on the back of the bike. They received many awards including the “most senior” biker at many rallies and the biker who “traveled the greatest distance.” His house was filled with Harley memorabilia.
Bill also loved the White Mountains of New Hampshire. In his younger years, Bill accompanied his sons climbing the Southern Presidential range in the middle of winter with 6 feet of snow. Bill was frequently a leader in Boy Scouts and Explorers climbing to Tuckerman’s Ravine and spending a week during the cold and snow of April.
Bill made friends easily and was loved by all. He worked hard. He had many talents, carpenter, plumber, truck driver, auto technician and his greatest achievement, auto and truck parts expert. He spent much of his career in Concord, N.H., with various subsidiaries of the Patsy Organization where he quickly became a leader, gaining special respect and the long-term friendship of Joe Alosa, the president.
He was popular at work where many other firms pursued him to come and work for them, popular at church where he served several years as a deacon at the First Congregational Church in Center Ossipee, N.H., and a hit with all that he met.
Bill was also an artist, working with wood to fashion many beautiful and practical pieces which he shared with the entire family. He could fix anything and was proud of it. An auto repairman by trade he also excelled at home building and repair. His last big construction project was adding a bathroom to their home in Center Ossipee. Bill also loved photography. Thanks to him and Betty, there was an entire room of family pictures and history at their home.
His love for his wife, his family and the mountains of New Hampshire made for a happy, fulfilling life. His faith gave him the strength in later years to care for his wife.
Bill is survived by his wife Betty; brother Donald Reed; children, Rick, Mike, Carol and John; plus 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club.
A celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at First Congregational Church of Ossipee in Center Ossipee.
A reception will follow. Masks are required.
