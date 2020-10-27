William A. LaFontaine, 80, of Conway, N.H., passed away on Oct. 24, 2020, at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway. Born in Conway, the son of Silfred Pierre LaFontaine and Marion Addie Hurd (neé Lowd), he grew up in Madison, before moving back to Conway, where William resided for over 60 years.
William was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and garden. That love also followed him in his career, where he was a self-employed logger for almost 20 years after working for Thomas Lumber Company in Madison and Tamworth, also for 20 years.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Virginia Patricia Hatch and his son, Terry Lee LaFontaine.
He is survived by his four children, Donald A LaFontaine and his wife Joann of Redstone, Brian E LaFontaine of Conway, Gayle M. Locke of Madison, and Julie L. Barkalow and her husband Harold of Madison. As well as seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and old-time friends, Jean McGinnis and Dick Stroms.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Conway Village Cemetery
Arrangements are being handled by the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway.
