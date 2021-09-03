Wendell W. Noyes, 74, of Tamworth, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
He was born July 12, 1947, in St. Albans, Vt., the son of Kenneth N. and Beverly J. (Broe) Noyes. He was raised in Richford, Vt., before moving to Wallingford, Conn., in his teens. Wendell spent the remainder of his life in New Hampshire where he loved spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle.
Wendell is survived by his sons, Jason Noyes and his wife, Susan; Kenneth Noyes and his wife, Alyssa, and Jarred Noyes of Tamworth, N.H.; as well as his three granddaughters and many nieces and nephew. He also leaves behind his brother Gene Noyes and his wife Robin and hundreds of friends.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. in the Richford Center Cemetery, Richford, Vt.
If you wish to leave a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go tolordfuneralhome.com.
