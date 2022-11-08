Wayne Brett, 81, passed away on Nov. 2, 2022, at Mineral Springs in North Conway, N.H., after a period of failing health.
Born in Laconia, N.H., on April 16, 1941, son of the late Stanley Lawrence Brett and Victoria Mason Brett. He attended Kennett High School where he met his wife Judy Birbeck Brett, and raised four children.
Wayne was very active in the local Elks Club and served as exhaulted ruler for many years. He worked at Joe Jones Ski & Sports Shop for 29 years, owned and operated a property keeping business, and worked for the U.S. Forestry Service.
Wayne is survived by two sons, Chris Brett and companion, Robin, of Center Conway, N.H.; and Damon Brett of Center Conway; two daughters, Jennifer Ramsey and husband, Allan, of Center Conway; Amanda Brett of Conway, N.H.; sisters, Patricia Henry, and husband, Jerry, of North Conway; Debbie Borelli and husband, Randy, of Ellsworth, Maine; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Wayne is predeceased by his parents, Stanley Lawrence Brett and Victoria Mason Brett; wife, Judy Birbeck Brett; son William Brett; sister Janice Brett.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. at Gilman Cemetery in Madison, N.H., for a graveside service.
