Wayne Brett, 81, passed away on Nov. 2, 2022, at Mineral Springs in North Conway, N.H., after a period of failing health.

Wayne Brett

Born in Laconia, N.H., on April 16, 1941, son of the late Stanley Lawrence Brett and Victoria Mason Brett. He attended Kennett High School where he met his wife Judy Birbeck Brett, and raised four children.

