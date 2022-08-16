Wayne Austin Weaver passed away in Bouse, Ariz., on July 19, 2022, in his camper that he lived in out in the desert. He wanted to go out west his whole life and he finally made it out there about eight years ago.
Wayne was born on Oct. 18, 1946, to Austin Weaver and Vivian Wells in Stony Brook, N.Y.
He was an only child so he was used to being a loner and while he enjoyed the company of friends he also enjoyed his solitude. He was a master carpenter and did many projects on Long Island, N.Y., in Maine and New Hampshire.
He was an avid reader and photographer and loved being outside and taking pictures of all the wildlife in New Hampshire and then out in Arizona along with all the sunrises, sunsets and scenery out there.
He befriended a coyote whom he named Wiley in Arizonia and shared his food and water with him and loved all the different birds, animals, and plants out there in the desert.
He loved his music as well and enjoyed many different artists and bands and always shared videos with family and friends on Facebook along with other videos of animals and funny things. You could always hear the music playing in the background when you talked to Dad on the phone. He also listened to a lot of news stations and talk shows out West as well.
Wayne was a great cook as well and made up a lot of one pot meals and other creations. He worked at Peach's and Wildcat Tavern while he was in New Hampshire and made many friends and memories and had a lot of laughs.
His son Jason Weaver wanted to acknowledge Dad for doing the best he could, his adventurous spirit, sense of humor, sharing his old stories and teaching him the value of hard work.
Wayne was predeceased by his ex-wife Holly Hardenburgh, who was his best friend for many years. He leaves behind his children, Lisa Weaver and Jason Weaver; his grandchildren, Kayli Legassie and Andrew Warren; and many friends in New Hampshire, Maine and Arizonia, whose lives he touched with his smile, laughter, wisdom and kindness. He will be missed dearly and he is onto his next journey which I'm sure will be better than this one! Fly high, Dad!
Wayne was cremated in Arizona and his ashes were sent to New Hampshire to his daughter where they will be scattered in the mountains and river and the ocean by his family and his life can be celebrated every day by always being humble and kind and being thankful for what you have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.