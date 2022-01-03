Warren W. Godfrey, 78, died Dec. 23, 2021, at a Brunswick, Maine, hospital after a relatively short battle with COVID.
He was born on April 22, 1943, in Taunton Mass. Son of the late Walter & Edith (Reed) Godfrey.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Irene (Powers) Godfrey (2015).
Warren is survived by his sister Marsha Craig and her partner, Jack; his son Jeff and his wife, Cathie; his daughter Missie and her husband, Clete; his grandchildren, Jessica, Megan and Derek as well as two great-grandchildren, Madison and Mackenzie.
Over his life, Warren enjoyed the outdoors, he especially enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and even more so later in life with his grandchildren. He loved music and playing the organ ... a love passed on from his dad. Warren was a man of faith and served for many years as part of and as a leader (Deacon) of the First Baptist Church in North Conway, N.H.
Because of the current health concerns, there are no services planned at this time. We hope that things will improve soon and we’re hoping to have some type of celebration of life service in the future (possibly around his birthday in April).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.