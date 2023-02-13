Walter "Wally" E. Kurz, 85, of The Villages, Fla., and Bartlett, N.H., formerly of Marblehead, Mass., passed away on Feb. 6, 2023.

Walter "Wally" E. Kurz

Born to German immigrants, William and Maria (Laupheimer) Kurz, Wally grew up in Philadelphia, Pa., and graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1956. He went on to Keystone Junior College and Penn State University where he earned a BS in mechanical engineering. While there, he made the dean's list and was a member of the ME Honor Society.

