Walter Samuel Marson, 89, of Melbourne, Fla., died peacefully at home recently.
Strong and independent, Walter served in the Korean War as a PFC in the United States Army and was a retired Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controller and instructor. He was born in Massachusetts in 1932 and raised in Massachusetts and Maine. Walter made his way to New Hampshire for schooling at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. People who knew Walter knew he had a Ph.D in “The School of Life.”
It was during his schooling that he met his loving first wife, Barbara Ann Manson Marson, who passed away in 1982. He later married his loving second wife, Phyllis Peters Marson, who passed away in 2014.
After his successful career at the FAA, Walter wore many hats from sales, to owning a heating business and in later years, as a Realtor.
He was always a Friend to many.
He is survived by his daughter Melissa; his stepchildren, Larry Wipfel and Pamela Voorhees; his granddaughter Emily; and three great-grandchildren.
An older brother, Richard, a Marine who died in combat in Korea, predeceased him. Two of his stepchildren are deceased as are his siblings.
He has numerous surviving nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and relatives whom he loved.
Walter was a gardener who loved flowers and keeping his yard nicely done.
Walter’s great passion was his Irish heritage. A descendant of the Calnan Irish family who immigrated into Canada and then into New England, he was lucky enough to visit Ireland three times and parts of Europe. Naturally, he was a great storyteller and shared many tales.
He would sing “Danny Boy” to ailing relatives when they were recuperating.
An authentic Irish Wake is planned in Walter’s memory for friends at a later date. Some of Walter’s body was donated to advancing scientific research. He was cremated in a private ceremony.
So, raise your glass up for Walter:
“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.” (Gaelic Traditional Blessing)
