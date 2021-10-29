Walter J. Souza Jr., 88, passed away at Catholic Medical Center on Aug. 1.
He was born July 24, 1933, in Beverly, Mass. He graduated from Gloucester High School.
Walter as a young boy spent his summers with his aunt in Nova Scotia.
Walter enlisted in the Navy for one tour. Upon returning home, he married Rosemary Theresa Cecilio, He then did two tours in the Air Force, of which was in New Mexico and two tours in Vietnam.
Walter and his wife moved to Ossipee, where they built their home.
Walter was a member of Ossipee Valley Lodge No. 74.
Walter leaves his beloved wife of 64 years, Rosemary Souza; sister-in-law Turibia Ferris and husband, Richard; and a former sister-in-law, Patricia Cecilio.
He was laid to rest in the Boscawen Veterans Cemetery with family and friends attending.
