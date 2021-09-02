Virginia “Ginna” May Steele, 100, died on Dec. 2, 2020, at Mineral Springs in North Conway, N.H.
She was born to Richard and Gertrude Kenney on Dec. 1, 1920, in Elk Garden, W.V.
Ginna, her parents, and sister, Eleanor, relocated to Western Massachusetts where she spent her early childhood.
Ginna met and married Phillip Steele in Fremont, N.H., in 1942. In 1947, they and one young son, Thom, moved to Conway, N.H., which became their lifetime residence. Their second son, Jim, was born in 1948.
Ginna was a homemaker while her boys were young. As they grew older, she was involved with the Conway Chamber of Commerce, the Congregational Church Service groups and Latahni.
After that, she worked at the Fashion Corner, a local women’s clothing shop. Ginna was a talented seamstress, always creating things for family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister Eleanor Tabor Corliss; and her husband Philip.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas and James, James’ wife Roberta and extended family in Montana; grandchildren, James, Heather, Marcie and Addie; and numerous great-grandchildren. Other family members include Lorraine Streeter, Nancy Simard and Molly Morrison.
There will be a committal service for Ginna in 2021.
