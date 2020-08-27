Vincent L. Bailey, 78, of Intervale, N.H., passed away at home on the morning of Aug. 25, 2020, with his family by his side.
Vin had been diagnosed with cancer in May 2019 and was given a very short time to live. Per usual Vin fashion, that was not going to happen.
He had many ups and downs for more than a year, but he had many great and wonderful days. He spent time with friends and family, and shared so many laughs and tears. His battle was always strong and on his terms.
Vin was born in Somerville, Mass., on Oct. 6, 1941. After attending Bartlett Elementary and Malden High, Vin joined the Army in 1959 to 1968, serving in Vietnam with the 62nd Combat Engineers. In 1971, he joined the Air Force and retired as a First Sergeant in 1984, returning to his hometown of Bartlett with his wife and family.
Vin is survived by his wife, Marcia (Hill), whom he married on Jan. 12, 1968. He was blessed with a loving family, Stacey L. Schmidt and her husband, William W. Schmidt and their two sons, Benjamin and Bryce; Vickey L. Riley and her husband, Sean E. Riley, and their two children, Nia and Nevin; and Janine L. Holdridge and her husband, Douglas Holdridge, and their sons, Kaleb and Kainan.
Vin is also survived by his sister Dawn Willey and her husband, Stan, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; Carla Borstel of Naples, Fla.; and Ray Bailey and his wife, Evelyn, of Bartlett, N.H. He was also greatly loved by so many nieces, nephews and friends.
Vin is predeceased by his mother, Arlene Bailey (Black) and his father Ray Bailey.
A military graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at the Bartlett Village Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, we will not be gathering after the ceremony.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Furber and White Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice.
