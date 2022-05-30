Ulrike leaves behind her son, Ken Cargill, and daughter, Cindy Cargill, and four grandchildren: Ben and Jordan Cargill and Leah and Ian Manning.
Ulrike was pre-deceased by her husband of 54 years, Bill Cargill, and her son, Barry Cargill.
Ulrike was born in a small village near Munich, Germany, where she enjoyed life on a Bavarian farm and developed a love of gardening and horses. Bill and Ulrike settled near Boston to raise their family. She took great pleasure in family, her second home in the White Mountains and her many long-term friendships.
Ulrike and Bill traveled often, spending time in Europe and Asia, and visiting family in Germany and on the Gulf Coast. She took great pleasure in cooking for her grandchildren who looked forward to her dinners.
She enjoyed spending time outdoors, cross-country skiing, hiking, working in the garden or helping at the barn. Ulrike was a longtime volunteer at Windrush Farms, one of the first therapeutic horseback riding programs.
A private burial service will be held for immediate family members.
Ulrike can be remembered with a gift to the Massachusetts & New Hampshire chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
