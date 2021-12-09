Trisha Jean (Cox) Armelin, 51, of North Conway, N.H., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in North Conway following a lengthy illness.
Trisha was born in North Conway, N.H., and raised in Westbrook, Maine, where she attended Westbrook High School.
She had a very large family and a large circle of friends. She had many talents such as interior decorating, sewing, crafts, floral arrangements and many other elaborate decorating designs. Anyone that knew Trisha would agree she had a big heart and was always willing to help someone in need.
Her favorite holidays were Halloween and the Fourth of July at McFarland’s. She thought the world of her son, Sam, who she absolutely adored teaching to dance the Tango, Disco, Conga, Waltz and Foxtrot to mention a few. She took him to his very first Kiss concert which was her favorite rock band.
She would tell him family stories and the history of their family. She would cook him “Mom’s Meatballs,” which was a favorite dish and explored North Conway and all of its special attractions and points of interests.
She is survived by her son Samuel Albion Savage and Sam’s father Vinton A. Savage III both of Saco, Maine. She also leaves behind her brothers, Jamie Cox and his wife, April, of Conway, N.H.; Michael Cox of Madison, N.H.; Jeremy Cox and his wife, Janet, of Silver Lake, N.H.; and her sister, Wendy Richard and her husband, Scott, of Conway, N.H.; and her nephews, James, Tyler, Jonathan, Craig, Allen, Todd and Michael as well as her nieces, Kelly, Echo, Kayla and Jacalyn and many great nieces, nephews, aunts uncles and cousins.
She was predecease by her mother Laura Botting.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to either Angles & Elves, 2 Common Court, Outlet Village, D32, North Conway, NH 03860 or the Berlin American Legion, 112 Pleasant St., Berlin, NH, 03570.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.