On Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 2:33 p.m., Tressa Jean Custeau passed away in Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, N.H.
Tressa was born on May 13, 1972, in Lawrence, Mass. Tressa joins her mother Patricia Anne Hayes Evans Custeau (10/2013) and her father Philip Noel Custeau (08/2004) as well as her two sisters Brenda Benson (04/2004) and Deborah Evans (5/2012) and her brother Randolph Evans (04/2015) and her cousin Keith Custeau (11/2009).
She was loved by many including her remaining siblings Chris Evans, Philip Custeau Jr. (PJ, Philly Billy), Frank Eli Custeau (Eli) and Patricia Burke (Patty).
Tressa got her first car in 1991, a 1975 Gremlin. She graduated from Kingswood High School in 1990. Tressa married Donald Warren Flanders Jr. on Feb. 14, 1995. They had three children together Donald Warren Flanders 3rd (27) Emerald Maire Flanders (25) and Amethyst Rose Lee (21). They all lived in Effingham, N.H., until 2012.
In 2014, she witnessed the birth of her first Grandchild Kallaum James Dewing (5) by her second oldest Emerald. Divorced in 2016. Tressa moved to Center Ossipee, N.H., with her fiancé John Francis Lee where they owned their own place in 2020. Tressa worked at Dollar General as an assistant manager in Meredith, N.H.
Tressa enjoyed time with her only grandchild; she loved to garden and swim in the summer and enjoyed taking her children to Jockey Cap Rock to hike.
Tressa had nicknames through out the family Auntie TT, TJ, T, Tress and Meme. Tressa, John and her two daughters went to her brother Eli’s wedding in 2012. Tressa, her fiancé John and her sister Patty took their first road trip together to Memphis, Tenn., to visit Elvis Presley home in 2013.
Tressa, John and her youngest daughter Amethyst traveled to Madison, S.D., to witness Tressa’s friend get married in 2015. Tressa and John witness her niece Ashley Custeau get married in 2019. Tressa had so many more memories with all her family and friends.
On Thursday, July 23, here will be a calling at FCCO with Pastor Dan at 2 p.m. for family and friends that knew Tressa in her life and a burial at Chickville Cemetery in Ossipee, N.H., after the calling.
“When something bad happens, you have three choices. You can either let it define you, let it destroy you, or you can let it strengthen you.” — Dr. Seuss.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
