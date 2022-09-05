On Friday Aug. 26, 2022, just three days prior to her birthday, Toby L. Coates lost her battle with cancer and COVID at home with her family by her side. 

Toby L. Coates

Toby was born in Framingham, Mass., on Aug. 29, 1964, to Condict M. Billings and Judith F. (Eden) Billings. Having grown up in Northbridge and Hopedale, Mass., while attending Hopedale schools and graduating from Hopedale High School. Toby married Robert Davis after graduation and had their daughter, Nicolle. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.