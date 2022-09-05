On Friday Aug. 26, 2022, just three days prior to her birthday, Toby L. Coates lost her battle with cancer and COVID at home with her family by her side.
Toby was born in Framingham, Mass., on Aug. 29, 1964, to Condict M. Billings and Judith F. (Eden) Billings. Having grown up in Northbridge and Hopedale, Mass., while attending Hopedale schools and graduating from Hopedale High School. Toby married Robert Davis after graduation and had their daughter, Nicolle.
Toby moved to Center Ossipee, N.H., in 1985 and began work at the Carroll County Nursing Home, Ames Department Store, Dunkin Donuts. While working at Green Mountain, she furthered her education by obtaining a degree in social services.
Surviving her are her daughter Nicolle Jones; her father Condict M. Billings; her brothers, Jeffrey S. Billings and Sheldon R. Billings, and her sisters, Clarissa Billings and Savannah Billings; her grandchildren, Gage Cornett, Jeremy Jones, and Briannah Bouchikas; and Toby’s uncle, Carl Eden.
She was predeceased by her mother Judith F. Eden; her first husband Robert Davis as well as her brother Ethan B. Billings.
A memorial aervice will be celebrated on Saturday Sept. 24, at the First Christian Church of Ossipee, N.H., at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Milford, Mass., at a later date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a cancer support organization in Toby’s name.
