It is with great sorrow we announce that Master Sgt. Timothy L. Morse (retired), 53, a resident of Brookline, N.H., passed away suddenly at his home on Jan. 20, 2021.
Timothy was born in Hanover, N.H. After attending Kenneth High School in Conway, N.H., Timothy graduated from Oxbow High School in Bradford, Vt., in 1985.
Following graduation, Tim entered the United States Air Force. He faithfully served his country until his honorable discharge in July of 2006.
He is survived by his wife Ellie and his son Gerrit both of Brookline. Tim is the son of late Sylvia Fay Balch Allan of Piermont, N.H., and Robert Emerson Morse and Martha Greene Morse of North Conway, N.H.
He is also the son-in-law of Bertha Dijk, of Duiven, Netherlands. Other family survivors include his brother Forrest Allan of Piermont; and his stepfather Phillip Allan of Piermont; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tim’s first assignment was from 1985 to 1989 at Soesterberg Air Base, in the Netherlands, where in November of 1986, he met the love of his life, Ellie, in Arnhem at the disco. In July 1994, they moved to Springfield, Massachusetts, where in June of 1997, they welcomed their only child, Gerrit, to the world.
In July of 2004, he ended up at the 753rd Intelligence Squadron, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, where he retired in July of 2006. After his retirement, Tim accepted a Special Security position and later became a Special Security Supervisor, where he also had numerous honors and achievements.
In addition to his assigned duties, Master Sgt. Morse has filled his career with numerous honors and achievements. Tim enjoyed sports, New England, and most importantly, his family. Tim spent a great deal of time admiring Chevy Nova’s, Harley Davidson’s, and time spent with family.
A walk through visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home at 63 Elm St. in Milford, N.H. A brief Chapel Service with Military Honors will follow the visitation. All attendees are reminded to please wear a mask and practice social distancing in accordance with the CDC guidelines.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home.
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to smith-heald.com
