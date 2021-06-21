Thurley May Litwhiler, 85, of Vestal, N.Y., peacefully passed from this earth at home into the loving arms of God on Friday Oct. 23, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family.
Thurley May Libby was born March 18, 1935, in Water Village, N.H. She was the 11th child of 12 and was the apple of her family’s eye. She graduated high school from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., in 1953.
She met Truman Litwhiler while he was on summer vacation from college. They married on July 9, 1955, and settled in the Binghamton, N.Y., area to raise a family.
Thurley was predeceased by her loving husband, Truman, parents Robert and Helen Libby, 11 siblings and her grandson Jeremy Buchanan.
Among her survivors are her children, Stephen Litwhiler (Nicole), Robin (Vince) Mauro, Karl Litwhiler (Mary Jane), and Tammy Buchanan (Daniel); seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Thurley grew up in Water Village, ice skating on the mill pond, swimming in Beach River, living with a caring family who called her “honey.” She watched her siblings grow up, get married, move away and raise families.
Father Robert Libby worked around the Lakes Region his whole life, but especially loved his work in the woods. Mother Helen was a homemaker, with her hands full, cooking and caring for a dozen children, then multitudes of grandchildren.
Her sisters included Leona Gouin (Tuftonboro, N.H.), Florance Long (Wolfeboro), Mary Rudolph (Tuftonboro), Annie Jacobsen (Water Village, N.H.) and Lavinia (who died as an infant.) Brothers were Robert (Bud) (Ossipee, N.H.), Roland (Water Village), Winfield John (Water Village), Donald (Union, N.H.), Alfred (who died as a teenager) and Floyd (Ebba) (Water Village). She was especially close to her special niece, Susan Coulter-Hoag, who was like a sister.
Thurley loved the great outdoors, walking in the woods, trout fishing, and watching the birds. She cherished spending summers at the family camp on the Beach River, near Water Village, where she could visit with her parents, sisters and brothers.
In New Hampshire, Thurley is survived by sister-in-law Nancy Libby of Wolfeboro and multitudes of nieces and nephews.
In addition, brother-in-law and sister-in-law George and Bette Richards (North Carolina) and nieces and nephews in that mid-Atlantic area.
The family would like to thank all the Binghamton Lourdes Hospital Hospice professionals who assisted with Thurley’s care with love, compassion and support.Thurley will be laid to rest beside Truman in the Chickville Cemetery in Center Ossipee, N.H.
A memorial remembrance and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m. at the Chickville Cemetery in Center Ossipee.
