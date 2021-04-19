Thomas M. Loose, 54, of Hatfield, Pa., died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Jefferson Health Hospice in Warminster, Pa., after a brief battle with cancer.
Tom was born on Nov. 3, 1966, in Milwaukee, Wis. He grew up in Painted Post, NY, and spent many cherished summers as a Boy Scout camp counselor at Camp Gorton on Waneta Lake. Tom graduated from Williams College in 1989, majoring in biology and English. He was an Austin Scholar at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, where he received his MBA in 1994, majoring in Marketing and Economics.
He spent the majority of his distinguished career, 27 years, at Merck & Co. in North Wales, Pa. — most recently as AVP of Marketing.
Tom was a loving husband and devoted father. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tina M. (Webster) Loose, and by his twin sons, Aaron L. Loose (Lafayette College) and Gregory S. Loose (Williams College). Both boys will graduate next month.
Additionally, he is survived by his parents Jane S. Loose and John W. Loose both of Nantucket, Mass.; his brother and best friend Steven R. Loose; his wife Michele Norman and their three children, Katherine, Sarah and Matthew, of Wellesley, Mass.
He leaves behind his mother-in-law Marie S. Webster of East Conway, N.H., as well as three sisters-in-law, Teresa and Catherine Webster, and Angela Garcia and her husband, Jeff. Also mourning his loss are dear cousins from the Souder, Souder-Russo, and Limbert families, and precious friends too numerous to name.
Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elvin R. Souder and Esther “Patty” Souder of Souderton, Pa. Tom will be buried close to his grandparents at Zion Memorial Gardens, Telford, Pa.
There will be a private graveside gathering for the family. A celebration of his life will follow later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Penn Foundation in Sellersville, Pa.
Tom was happiest driving his boat on Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos.
He will always be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, his sharp principled mind, his boisterous laugh, and his love of baseball, fine dining, travel, and sunsets anywhere.
Arrangements by Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory at 130 E. Broad St. in Souderton, Pa.
To send online condolences to the family, go to andersfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.