Thomas L. Buco, 92, an ironworker and independent insurance agent of Port Orange, Fla., loving husband of the late Marion (Cuculo) Buco, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2021.
Born in Providence, R.I., the son of the late Tomasso and Mary (Pezza) Buco, a graduate of Bryant College, Class of 1950.
Thomas was predeceased by his brother Alfred Buco and his sisters, Marie (Tina) (Buco) Minicucci and Esther (Buco) Calicchia.
Thomas was a veteran of the Army Forces of Occupation Japan 1946. Thomas was chief of the Lymansville Volunteer Fire Co. in North Providence, R.I., member of Lions Club, Knights of Columbus and Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 10011.
Thomas leaves two sons, Thomas Buco of Conway, N.H.; and Paul Buco of South Daytona, Fla.; and two daughters, Camille Rose of Port Orange, Fla., and Nancy Pazienza of Port Orange. Thomas leaves three grandchildren, Adrianna, Marissa, and Kristina and three great-grandchildren Taylor, Ethan and Isabella.
A celebration of life and visitation for Thomas will be held on Tuesday, March 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home at 4815 S Clyde Morris Blvd. in Port Orange.
A funeral mass will occur Wednesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 1014 N. Halifax Ave. in Daytona, Fla. A committal service will immediately follow at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at volusiamemorialfuneral.com for the Buco family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.