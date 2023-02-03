Thomas I. "Tippy" Spinks, 73, of Hopkinton, Mass., and North Conway, N.H., passed away at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, after a five-year battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou-Gehrig’s disease).

Thomas I. (Tippy) Spinks

Born in Framingham, Mass., and growing up in Saxonville, Mass., he was the son of the late Georgia (Spinks) Browne and Jack Patterson. He was the husband of 41 years to the late Patricia M. (Wallace) Spinks who passed in 2017.

