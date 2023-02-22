Theresa M. Lavoie, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in hospice care located in Sun City Center, Fla.
Theresa was born on Oct. 18, 1939, in Berlin, N.H., to parents Roland Lepage Sr. and Grace (Aubert) Lepage.
Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, Roland Lepage Sr. and Grace (Aubert) of Berlin; her brother Roland Lepage Jr. and his wife, Priscilla (L’Heureux) Lepage, of Berlin; her sister Pauline (Lepage) Boucher and her husband, Joseph “Joe” of Berlin; and her brother John Lepage of Lakeland, Fla.
Theresa leaves behind a son and two daughters, Steven Lavoie and his wife, Trudy; Donna Lavoie-Cripps and her husband, Larry; and Shawna Nelson and her husband, Eric. Theresa proudly loved and leaves behind five grandchildren, Shane (predeceased), Chris, Nakida, Kenley, and Carter; and five great-grandchildren, Rachelle, Austin, Jacob, Asa and Stephanie.
Theresa is survived by her sister Gertrude (Lepage) Parent and husband, Paul, of Berlin; her sister Rita (Lepage) Mortensen of The Villages, Fla; her sister Louise (Lepage) Dupuis of Virginia; and her sister-in-law Lucille (Lebel) Lepage of Lakeland, Fla. Theresa is also survived by countless loving nieces and nephews.
Theresa worked in banking for most of her adult life and she retired at the age of 62. Family was extremely important to her and her love for family took precedence over everything.
Our mother, Theresa, was the strongest, most courageous woman we know. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please forward all donations to dementiasociety.org, stjude.org or nationalbreastcancer.org.
