Teresa Lynn Maura of Tamworth, N.H., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 19, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1959, in North Conway, N.H., to Theodore and Nancy Smith. Teresa spent a happy childhood in Mount Washington Valley with her siblings, cousins and friends.
She studied at University of Maine, Farmington and returned to the valley to begin her life as a mother and loving provider of comfort, knowledge, understanding and assistance to folks with differing abilities.
Teresa met her life partner and husband, Edward “Skip” Maura in 1985 and they have been a team every day since. Teresa and Skip made a home with their children Autumn, Jessica and Melissa and in 1996 they joyously welcomed their daughter, Carmen. Teresa loved being Mimi to her grandchildren, Kierra, Lucas, Camille and Ethan.
Teresa is preceded in death by her father, Ted and brother-in-law Mark Hunt. She is survived by her husband, Skip; her children, Autumn Maura, Jessica Maura, Melissa Emerson and son-in-law Troy Emerson and Carmen Maura; mother Nancy Smith and beloved Uncle Bob; siblings, Keith Smith and sister-in-law Ann, Kimberly Cavanaugh and Travis Smith.
She will also be dearly missed by the community she spent her life caring for and the many people she opened her home to for over 35 years as a Home Care Provider.
Teresa loved her Golden Retrievers and made lifelong friends worldwide through her passion, Southern Cross Goldens.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to local animal shelters.
A graveside service will take place at Conway Village Cemetery on June 5 at 10 a.m.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To sign an online guest book, leave a message or condolences, go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
