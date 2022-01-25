It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of Tammy L. Champagne, 64, of Tuftonboro, N.H., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
After a brief illness she passed peacefully at home with her son and daughter by her side.
Tammy was born Nov. 2, 1957, the daughter of the late Keith Benson and Norman Benson.
Tammy had worked at the Old Mill Street Mill in Wolfeboro, N.H., and continued her career with Wickers Sportswear for 26 years. She enjoyed her job and was considered one of the best at what she did.
Tammy was well-known by family and friends as a loving and caring person who was not afraid to speak her mind and was considered to be a quite a "Spitfire."
Tammy enjoyed spending time on her sun porch listening to her audio books and enjoyed watching the wildlife, while spending time with family. She was such a wonderful and caring person who had always put others priorities first.
Tammy dearly missed her husband, James H. Champagne Sr. which she loved unconditionally and the two were considered by family and friends to have a "love like no other."
Tammy is survived by her son James Champagne II and wife, Victoria Van Dyke, of Ossipee, N.H.; daughter Angela Furber of Tuftonboro; sisters, Darlene Lynn and Micki Welch of Alton, N.H.; and five grandchildren, Kemper Champagne, Aliahana Champagne, Zachary Furber, Tyler Furber and Leanna Furber. Tammy also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and so many great friends.
A graveside service will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery on North Main Street in Wolfeboro, N.H., this spring.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
