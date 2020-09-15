Stella B. Klara of Jackson, N.H., 97, passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at home.
She was the daughter of the late Wasyl and Sophie (Sulima) Bukata. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on April 5, 1923, Stella lived her early years in Blackstone, Mass., before moving to Woonsocket, R.I., with her husband, the late Jacob M. Klara Sr., where she resided for most of her life.
Soon after her husband’s death in 1987, she moved to Slatersville, R.I., living at Colonial Village, a senior retirement community. In 2007, Stella moved to New Hampshire to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Dan Andrews.
After attending Blackstone High School, Stella worked in the textile industry and the wholesale grocery and sundries distribution field primarily in the Woonsocket area. She and her family were long time members of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, also in Woonsocket.
Stella leaves her daughter, Janice (Dan) of Jackson and son, Jacob Klara, Jr. (Vicki) of Lafayette, LA; granddaughters Caroline Falls (Eric) of Houston, Texas; and Catherine Klara of New Braunfels, Texas; step-granddaughters, Lisa Doherty (Chuck) of Forestdale, R.I.; and Linda Lovett (David) of Johnston, R.I.; and step-grandson David Andrews (Anne) of Saunderstown, R.I.
Additionally, she leaves two great-grandsons in Texas; nine step-great-grandchildren and four step great-great-granddaughters in Rhode Island. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Stacia Klara of Woonsocket and several nieces and nephews.
Stella was also predeceased by her siblings, Mary Partridge of Bellingham, Mass.; Michael Bukata of Blackstone, Anna Gudz of Woonsocket and Steven Bukata of North Smithfield, R.I.
In her later years, Stella enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, watching the Red Sox on TV and playing with the family Maine Coon cats, Annie and Tessie, her beloved “kittens” which brought her joy and comfort.
She especially enjoyed visits from family, neighbors, friends and caregivers often making them laugh with her great wit and sense of humor. In addition to being an amazing seamstress, she was a wonderful cook and leaves many favorite Polish cuisine recipes for the family to enjoy and pass on to future generations.
The family wishes to thank Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine, Bartlett Jackson Ambulance Service, Nicole Stanley, APRN, the Rev. Richard Belshaw and the Rev. Canon Daniel Weir of Christ Episcopal Church, North Conway and Charles Sutton Sr. of Furber & White Funeral Home, North Conway for their assistance, care and kindness during Stella’s final days.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Stella’s final services will be private. Those wishing to donate in honor of her memory can contribute to Bartlett Jackson Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 422, Glen, NH 03838 or Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice, P.O. Box 432, North Conway, NH 03860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.