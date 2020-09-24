Stanley J. Rappé, 78, of West Stewartstown, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., after a long period of failing health.
He was born in North Conway, N.H., on Dec. 2, 1941, a son to the late Harry V. and Evelyn (Swinerton) Rappé. Stanely was a 1959 graduate of Kennett High School in Conway.
In the 1970s, Stan was a member of the Carroll County Kennel Club and was president and show chairman for five years. He also worked at the former Yield House furniture factory in North Conway and later was an assistant manager of the state liquor store in Glen, N.H.
In 1981, he and his wife moved to Colebrook, N.H., where he managed the state liquor store until his retirement in 1992. In his retirement, Stanley drove a school bus for Nugent’s Bus Service for many years and was also a dispatcher at the police department for the Town of Colebrook.
His fraternal activities included being initiated into the Mount Washington Lodge No. 87, F.&A.M. in North Conway in 1973 and where he later served as its Worshipful Master. In 1974, he became a member of the former Washington Chapter No. 44 of Order of the Eastern Star, eventually serving as Worthy Patron for four years.
After moving to Colebrook, Stanley affiliated with Evening Star Lodge No. 37 and served as Master there, as well. He also joined the Eureka Chapter No. 2 of the O.E.S. in Colebrook and served as Worthy Patron again. While in the Eureka Chapter, Stan received a Grand Representative commission to Iowa.
In 1997, he joined the Olive Branch Chapter No. 1 of the O.E.S. in Lancaster and served as Worthy Patron for 7 years, later being made a life member of the chapter. In 2001, Stan was installed as Worthy Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of NH, O.E.S. He served on various commissions for the O.E.S., including Relief, the Masonic Home, and Education committees. He was also the Grand Historian for the Grand Chapter of New Hampshire for 10 years.
Stanley was an avid reader and loved to talk with his family and friends on the phone. He enjoyed traveling to attend his different Masonic and Eastern Star functions and socializing with all his friends made through the organizations. He was also especially proud of his Scottish heritage.
He leaves behind his wife, Myrtle “Hoppy” (Downes) Rappé of West Stewartstown; a daughter, Patricia Reynolds and husband Jeff of Durango, Colo.; a brother, Eugene Rappé and wife Judene of Center Conway, N.H.; two grandchildren, Joshua and Jessica Reynolds; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Stanley is predeceased by a daughter, Teresa Tookey, earlier in 2020.
There are no public calling hours scheduled. A graveside memorial service, along with Masonic and O.E.S. funeral rites, will be held at a later date in the Center Conway Cemetery, of which notice will be given.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Rappé may be made to the NH Grand Chapter of the O.E.S., c/o Grand Secretary Mrs. Shelley Gullett, P.O. Box 3411, Nashua, NH 03061.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to jenkinsnewman.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.