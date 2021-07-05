It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Stacie L. Hampton, 45, of North Conway, N.H., on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Albany, N.H., after an extended illness.
Born in Newburyport, Mass., July 31, 1975, Stacie was the daughter of Paul F. Fougere and Michelle A. (Sylvester) Murphy, and step-daughter of Thomas Murphy. She grew up in Amesbury, Mass., graduating from Amesbury High School, Class of 1993.
Having done her share of traveling, she settled in North Conway, surrounded by the beauty and tranquility of New Hampshire’s White Mountains.
She has touched the lives of many and memories shared with those she loved will continue to hold a special place in the hearts of her mother and stepfather, Michelle and Thomas Murphy; her father Paul F. Fougere; her three children, Tyler, Breanna and Lucas Hampton; her stepbrother and his wife, Mark and Melissa Murphy; her many aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, extended family and dear friends from near and far.
By request of the family, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in memory of Stacie L. Hampton to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home at 2 Hillside Ave. in Amesbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.