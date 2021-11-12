Sidney H. DeWitt passed peacefully on Nov. 9, 2021, in the comfort of his home in Conway, N.H.
On Dec. 19, 1922, born to Harry P. DeWitt and Lura Thompson DeWitt of South Eaton, N.H., at the family farm.
Sidney was home schooled by his older sister, Flossie Blake and then went to the school house in Snowville, N.H. Then went to Kennett High School where he graduated in 1944.
In his younger adult years, Sidney traveled west, where he worked some odd jobs, and soon realized there’s no place like home. This was when his interest in motor cycles began, and from this point forward he always owned Harleys (at one point he owned three at the same time), but his favorite was the Indian motorcycle he owned.
Sidney became a legend in his time. Some knew him through logging or maybe through his devotion to his religion. Others may have known him in the motorcycle world and then a real love for Sidney’s was his art world. He became a known artist throughout the valley and beyond. His art has been taken all over the world and it delighted him to know he would be enjoyed by so many.
Even at the age of 98, he continued working on projects that kept him busy up to the last 30 days of his passing. Sidney was a man with no end.
He is survived by his two sons, Ron DeWitt and Sherman DeWitt, both of Conway; and his grandson, Saxon DeWitt of Orlando, Fla.
After marrying Beverly Lawrence DeWitt of Fryeburg, Maine, in 1958, he became a stepfather of four, Sandra McAllister of Southington, Conn., Carol Jones of Texas, Dennis Richardson of Fryeburg, and Pamela Richardson of Conway, N.H.
A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022, date and time will be advised. This will be held in the Conway Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Visiting Nurses, Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County (vnhch.org). He truly appreciated all the support that was supplied to him and his family. None of his wishes would have been possible without them!
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
