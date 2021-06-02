Scott Mullins, age 61, passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the beloved husband of Laurie Mullins, with whom he shared 12 wonderful years.
Born in Oregon on Sept. 16, 1959, he was a son of the late Allen and Judith Mullins. After relocating to New England, Scott owned and operated Vista Auto in Intervale, N.H., for 25 years and was a true jack of all trades.
In his free time, Scott loved music and attending concerts, watching movies, gardening, going to yard sales, going out to eat with his family and friends, building and flying model airplanes, and seeking out the best peaches. Scott had a great sense of humor and loved his family and friends.
Along with his wife, Scott is survived by his son Sam Mullins, his wife Amy, and his granddaughter Sadie of Cambridge, Mass., his daughter Molly Greenwood and her husband Chris of North Conway, N.H., and his stepsons Jay and Daryl Toomey of Salem, Mass.
Arrangements will be private. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to birdsandbeaks.org to honor Scott’s love of birds.
