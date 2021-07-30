Samuel Bassett Hidden passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the age of 82, surrounded by family at his home, from “lumpuckaroo” (non-COVID).
Sam was born April 29, 1939, the youngest of two children to William Bassett Hidden and Christine Johnson Hidden.
Sam attended school in Tamworth, N.H., where one of his teachers was his Aunt Betty. Upon graduating from Kennett High School in 1957, he enlisted in the U.S Air Force where he would be stationed at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska. He fell in love with Alaska, making multiple return trips throughout his life, including a family vacation in 1985.
After receiving his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he turned down an invitation to be a CIA code breaker, choosing instead to return home to Tamworth, where he would eventually marry Dorothy, his wife of 51 years, and raise three children, James Samuel Hidden, Daniel William Hidden and Michael David Hidden.
Sam wore many hats in Tamworth, most notably helping to run the Page Hill Ski Slope (which would later inspire him to build a ski slope for his own family) and serving as selectman multiple times.
Other employment included working at Westward Shores for George and Phyllis Hodgdon whom he would remain friends with for the rest of their lives, and working at the Green Mountain Fire Tower, along with car dealerships in Mount Washington Valley.
Although Sam was known for many things (carpentry, skiing, Tamworth selectman) his true love was anything with motors. From riding snowmobiles or flying planes with life-long friends Dave Helme and Don Meader or working at his repair shop to watching hours of Motor Trend TV later in life, Sam simply enjoyed almost anything on wheels. That is probably part of what made him an award winning mechanic and his sense of right and wrong is what made him a successful businessman as both a mechanic and a carpenter.
Later in life Sam spent many weekends at race tracks in New England watching the NASCAR Busch North series and often you could find him hiking or skiing with his friend David. He also enjoyed camping and visiting casinos, especially in upstate New York where he also enjoyed watching the big ships in the locks and visiting Boldt Castle with his wife. He had a carpentry workshop in his cellar and vegetable and flower gardens, he was always active.
Sam is survived by his wife and three children, daughter-in-law Shayna (wife of Daniel) as well as his grandchildren, Seeley, Zackary, Paislee and Jaxon.
Sam Hidden was a good man and will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Hospital for Children: (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org).
Service will be held at the Tamworth Congregational Church in Tamworth Village, Tuesday Aug, 3, at 6 p.m.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
