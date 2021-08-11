Salli-Anne Drew (Gigi), 66, originally of Intervale, N.H., lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 5, 2021.
She leaves behind her daughter Danielle Aubuchont; her son Louis Aubuchont and daughter-in-law, Joann; and her youngest son Lukas Aubuchont. Additionally she leaves behind her grandchildren, Lacey Farrell, Courtney, Scott, Jacob and Isabella Aubuchont; as well as her adopted grandchildren Alana, Tyler and Madison. She also leaves behind her great-granddaughter Tylah Farrell as well as six siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and an enormous family.
She had a multitude of friends considered family as well. To vast to list. She lived an unique and interesting life full of love, laughter and travel over the years.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. Should you need the address and details please contact Danielle, Joann or Lacey.
She was loved by many and although she will be sorely missed she will live on in memory always.
