Ruth Emma Jones Bennett, 100, passed peacefully away on Monday June 7, 2021, at her home in Tamworth, N.H.
She was born March 14, 1921, to Sam and Mary Rachael Jones. Ruth married Harold Bradford Bennett on March 20, 1942. And in November 1943 their son, Raymond was born followed in June 1947 by a daughter, Christine Faith.
Ruth is predeceased by her husband Harold; and her daughter Christine.
Ruth leaves behind her loving son, Raymond as well as two grandchildren, Eric Maduskuie and his wife, Amy; and Tarndra Gagne and her husband, Eric; and three great-grandchildren.
Ruth spent her teenage years working in restaurants in Providence, R.I., followed by her working in a jewelry factory. She married and raised two loving children and assisted her husband on the family farm in Wrentham, Mass. Several years later, she worked at Moss’s Hardware Store in Wrentham and at the Big Apple Orchard following her retirement from Moss’s.
Ruth was an avid crafter and made several quilts throughout the years as well as hats, mittens, and sweaters. She was well known in the family for her sharp wit and her ability to ricochet snowballs off of buildings to hit her son-in-law. Ruth was always ready to land a hand to anyone in need.
A graveside service will be held on June 14 at 11 a.m. in the Wrentham Center Cemetery in Wrentham. There will be no visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to a local food bank or to visiting nurse of your choice.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.