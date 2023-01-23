Russell Nolin of Moultonborough, N.H., passed away on Jan. 19, 2023. after a long illness. He was born to Joseph and Arline (Brouilliard) Nolin of Haverhill, Mass.
At a very early age, he lived in Cuba, as his father was stationed at the Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. His memories of that place were primarily the beauty of the beaches and the wonder of going to the local markets.
He went on to attend Haverhill Trade School in the Machining and Fabricating program, earning extreme proficiency in what would be his life’s profession. Following Trade School, he enlisted in the Navy, serving in Naval Aviation aboard the Aircraft Carrier Intrepid, working on turbine engines. The Intrepid was part of the North Atlantic Fleet at the time, and he visited much of Europe. He did his very best to live up to the stereotypical behavior of a young sailor on shore leave.
Russ finished (survived) his enlistment in the spring of 1972 and took the summer off, spending it at the family’s longtime camp in Tuftonboro, N.H. That summer, he met and fell in love with Linda Vappi, and they were never parted.
In 1974, Russ started a welding and machine shop at Linda’s family farm on Route 171 in Moultonborough where they lived. Married in 1974, they had two sons, Tim in 1977 and Stephen in 1983.
The term craftsman hardly begins to scratch the surface of his talent for metal work (and anything else he put his mind to doing). Perfection was the only acceptable outcome. He fabricated one-of-a-kind parts for major restorations on two cars that were awarded Best in Class at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance International Car Show, including a 1952 Ferrari Mexico and a 1959 Ferrari California Spyder. The owner of these cars invited him to attend the Ferrari Club of America’s 1991 meet at Watkins Glen as part of the team that restored the Mexico. In his personal life, he combined his skills with metal and wood with his love of all things hunting and shooting and built beautiful hunting rifles for himself and his sons, starting with bare barrelled actions.
Outside of work and family, Russ had a lifelong love of hunting and fishing, something he inherited from his father and honed with his father-in-law, Richard Vappi. Richard had a small hunting camp in North Chatham, N.H., and they spent countless days every fall hunting the White Mountain National Forest for deer and bear.
He fished for trout religiously, loving small streams and beaver bogs. For many years, he would travel up to Lobster Lake in northern Maine early in the spring to fish for salmon with a group of close friends. With the resurgence of the striped bass fishery along our coasts in the late 1990s, he began a 20-year obsession with catching stripers.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Nolin of Moultonborough; son Timothy and his wife, Carly, and grandaughter, Maya of Ossipee, N.H.; and son Stephen and his wife, Kylah, and grandson, Knox, of Moultonborough. He is also survived by his two sisters, with whom he had particularly close relationships; his older sister Yvette Berthelotte and her husband, Bill, of Nashua, N.H.; and younger sister Janet Champagne and her husband, Ray, of Haverhill, Mass. He was uncle Russell to 16 nieces and nephews.
He is further survived by friends innumerable. And this is part of what made Russell who he was, the relationships he had with his friends; his childhood friends from Haverhill and Tuftonboro, his friends from the Navy, his hunting and fishing buddies, and his friends from the community. He was equally comfortable and happy hanging out with people 20-30 years older or younger than himself and had close relationships with the friends of his sons, many of whom hunted and fished with him as well.
Anyone that knew him knows of his love of “shooting the s!#t”. He was seldom too busy to stop whatever he was doing to talk, reminisce, tell stories, laugh and generally have a good time.
There will be no service or visiting hours at this time. A celebration of life that we hope you will all attend will be planned for the spring. In the meantime, remember him as he was before his health failed. Raise a glass (hopefully of good Canadian Rye) and toast him. Have a good meal with friends and family. Laugh. Next time you’re at the dump, poke around in the metal pile and find something perfectly good that some damn fool threw out and bring it home.
