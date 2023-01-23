Russell Nolin of Moultonborough, N.H., passed away on Jan. 19, 2023. after a long illness. He was born to Joseph and Arline (Brouilliard) Nolin of Haverhill, Mass.

Russell Nolin

At a very early age, he lived in Cuba, as his father was stationed at the Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. His memories of that place were primarily the beauty of the beaches and the wonder of going to the local markets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.