Russell L. Soule Jr., 94, of North Conway, N.H., died Dec. 18, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., following a lengthy illness.
Born in Brockton, Mass., the son of Russell and Linnea (Moberg) Soule, he graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1943, and later lived in Brockton until moving to North Conway in 1998.
Mr. Soule joined the Navy in 1944, serving as a Yeoman in the Philippines. Upon his discharge in 1946, he worked at Bostonian Shoe Company in Whitman, Mass., where he met his wife, Meredith. They were married in 1952 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2012.
Mr. Soule graduated from Northeastern University with an associate's degree in accounting in 1973. He worked for L. Richmond & Co. hardware store in Brockton from the 1950s until 1978, and then as an office manager for Old Colony Elderly Services in Brockton until his retirement in 1991.
Russell was an elder in the Madison Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Mr. Soule was predeceased by his wife Meredith in 2013 and his brother Donald in 2019. The family includes a daughter, Sharon L. Soule of North Conway; a son, Norman W. Soule and wife Cheryl of Brockton; and a granddaughter, Chelynne R. Soule of New Bedford, Mass.
Services will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. Email soule.rl@yahoo.com for more information. Burial will be in the North Conway Cemetery later in the spring.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.