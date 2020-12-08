Royetta Reuning, 88, a longtime resident of Conway, N.H., and the surrounding area passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, at Clipper Harbor in Portsmouth, N.H.
Royetta was born on July 24, 1932, in Florence, N.J., to Norman (William) and Ethel McCord. She married George Reuning in 1954 and resided near Trenton, N.J., where she worked as a medical secretary and gave birth to her first three sons.
In 1966, the family relocated to the Conway area where George and Royetta had two more sons. They soon became active members of the Mount Washington Valley community and raised their five boys.
As her health declined in 2016, she relocated to Rye, N.H., to be near her son and then in 2017 into Clipper Harbor. Regardless of where she lived, her heart was always in Conway.
Royetta was predeceased by her loving husband George in 2000.
She is survived by her siblings Edith Cisk and Karl Stockhaus both residing in New Jersey; and her five sons and their wives, Karl and Merle of Rye; Phil and Alison of Epsom, N.H.; Tim and Barbara of Simpsonville, S.C.; Scott and Sheila of Eliot, Maine; and Damon and Deborah of Conway, N.H. In addition to her children, her legacy will continue through her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
As well as being a dedicated wife and mother, Royetta was an accomplished seamstress and upholsterer for many of the valley’s residents. She had a passion for sewing; she loved creating beautiful clothing, reupholstering furniture, and even made the bedding for a few of the Valley's inns and hotels. For many years Royetta worked at JOANN Fabrics and Crafts where she shared her love for sewing and crafts with her loyal customers.
Another of her amazing talents was cooking for family, friends, and her congregation. Royetta prepared many wonderful dinners for her fellow congregants; her contribution was always a cherished addition to the church dinners she attended. Cooking for family functions, bake sales and the local 4-H club brought much joy to Royetta and her loved ones.
An artist in all senses of the word, Royetta was not only a phenomenal seamstress and cook, she loved to draw and paint as well. She created numerous beautiful pieces that were enjoyed by her family and friends at Clipper Harbor. Her artwork was featured in a calendar that showcased many of the residents' artwork.
Due to current restrictions on travel and gatherings, a memorial service celebrating her life will be delayed until further notice, hopefully this spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to The Cady School in Conway by using adventistgiving.org/#/org/AN4ICM/envelope/start.
