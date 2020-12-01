Ronald S. Adjutant, 72, of Wolfeboro, N.H., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 26, 1948, to Rachel (Champaigne) and Sidney Adjutant.
Ronald had a huge heart; he was caring and loved his family. He enjoyed having visitors as they were always greeted with a welcoming smile. He loved nature and was an avid hunter along with his father Sidney and his cousin Dennis. He loved family gatherings where everyone shared their talents playing and singing old time country and bluegrass music. Ronald enjoyed long talks with his family and his good friend Jerry Wiggin. He was also a collector of many things. He always said he didn’t want to run out of anything. He was proud of his independence and his ability to remain at his home.
He had worked at Davidson Rubber Company for 25 years.
Ronald is survived by his sons, Christopher Adjutant and his wife Beth; and his son Matthew Adjutant and his wife Deana. He has several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his siblings, Randy Adjutant and his wife Ann; Betty Mattos and her husband Dudley; Gail Patterson and her significant other Robin Atwood; Shari Adjutant and her significant other Larry and Peggy Knisley. He was predeceased by his parents Sidney and Rachel Adjutant and his brother Rick Adjutant and his significant other Marion.
Ronald was loved and will be deeply missed.
There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Wolfeboro Center Cemetery, Wolfeboro, N.H.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please visit, www.lordfuneralhome.com.
